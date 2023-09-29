Understanding kidney disease: Your guide to kidney health

Health News of Friday, 29 September 2023

Source: Samuel Abunkunyi, Contributor

The kidneys are vital organs that play a crucial role in maintaining our overall health and well-being. However, kidney disease is a silent and often underestimated health concern that affects millions of people worldwide.



Kidney disease, also known as renal disease, refers to a gradual loss of kidney function over time. It can manifest in various forms, from mild kidney impairment to complete kidney failure. There are two types;



The Basics of Kidney Function



It's important to understand the essential functions of these two bean-shaped organs located in the lower back. The kidneys serve as the body's filtration system, removing waste and excess fluids from the bloodstream, while also maintaining the body's electrolyte balance, regulating blood pressure, and producing hormones that support red blood cell production.



Common Causes of Kidney Disease



1. Diabetes is one of the leading causes of kidney disease. High blood sugar levels can damage the blood vessels in the kidneys, leading to impaired function over time.



2. Hypertension (High Blood Pressure): High blood pressure can strain the blood vessels in the kidneys, causing them to become less effective in filtering waste and fluids.



3. Glomerulonephritis: This is a group of diseases that affect the filtering units (glomeruli) of the kidneys. It can be caused by infections, autoimmune diseases, or other factors.



4. Polycystic Kidney Disease (PKD): PKD is a genetic condition characterized by the growth of cysts on the kidneys, which can interfere with their function.



5. Kidney Stones: The formation of kidney stones can block the flow of urine and damage the kidneys if left untreated.



6. Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs): Repeated or severe UTIs can lead to kidney damage, especially if the infection spreads to the kidneys.



Common Symptoms of Kidney Disease



1. Fatigue and Weakness: As the kidneys struggle to filter waste, it can lead to anemia, causing fatigue and weakness.



2. Swelling: Accumulation of fluid in the body, known as edema, can cause swelling in the legs, ankles, and face.



3. Changes in Urination: Kidney disease can lead to changes in urination patterns, such as frequent urination, blood in the urine, or foamy urine.



4. High Blood Pressure: Kidney disease can contribute to elevated blood pressure, which, in turn, worsens kidney function.



5. Nausea and Vomiting: The buildup of waste in the blood can lead to nausea and vomiting.



6. Loss of Appetite: Individuals with kidney disease may experience a decreased appetite and unintentional weight loss.



Prevention and Management



Preventing kidney disease involves adopting a healthy lifestyle and managing underlying health conditions. Here are some key tips:



1. Manage Blood Sugar and Blood Pressure: If you have diabetes or hypertension, work closely with your healthcare provider to keep these conditions under control.



2. Maintain a Healthy Diet: Consume a balanced diet low in salt, saturated fats, and processed foods. Fruits, vegetables, and whole grains should be staples in your meals.



3. Stay Hydrated: Drinking an adequate amount of water helps your kidneys function optimally.



4. Limit Alcohol and Quit Smoking: These habits can harm your kidneys and overall health.



TWI NEWS



5. Regular Exercise: Engaging in physical activity can help control blood pressure and promote overall well-being.



6. Regular Check-ups: Periodic health check-ups can detect kidney disease in its early stages when it is more manageable.



Note: Kidney disease is a complex condition that can have far-reaching consequences for a person's health and quality of life.



Make an appointment with your doctor if you have signs or symptoms of kidney disease. Early detection might help prevent kidney disease from progressing to kidney failure.