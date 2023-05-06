Uncovered galamsey pits spreading mosquitoes in Upper Denkyira East Municipality

Regional News of Saturday, 6 May 2023

Correspondence from Central Region



Uncovered pits of illegal miners spreading mosquitoes within the Upper Denkyira East Municipality of the Central Region are affecting many lives in the area. The canker if not halted or reduced would continually threaten resident lives which tend to affect the economy and development of the country.



The Municipality has over the past three years recorded increased cases of malaria due to galamsey pits left uncovered, serving as breeding grounds for mosquitoes.



In 2022, it recorded a total of 32,741 malaria cases as compared to 31,150 recorded in 2021. The number represents increased cases of 1,591 recorded and raises alarm as the country still fights illegal mining.



The Municipality in 2020 recorded 28,943 cases meaning, malaria cases had not reduced over the last few years in the area.



Joshua Bediako Mensah, the Municipal Health Information Officer told Ghanaweb that as the cases looked scary, the Directorate was working tirelessly to help reduce the menace.



He said the refusal to use treated nets, and bushes within the area among other factors were contributors to the increased number.



Also, uncovered drainage systems, poor sanitation and the environment within some communities create breeding places for mosquitoes. Thus, the spread of the disease leads to a high number of persons affected by malaria yearly.



Mensah called on stakeholders to join the fight against galamsey to help achieve the zero malaria target in the country.



The Directorate was engaging residents on regular use of the treated nets, and clearance of various drainage systems to support in that regard.



Additionally, spraying of nearby bushes, pits and radio education was ongoing to get residents informed on the need to ensure a clear and healthy environment.



The Information Officer urged the public especially pregnant women to take their health seriously in order to keep themselves and their unborn babies safe from malaria.