Uncontrollable tears flow as family, friends hold One-Week memorial for Barbara Tommey

play videoFriends and family of Barbara Tommey laid wreaths at the spot where she was shot by her husband

Family and friends of the late Barbara Tommey on Thursday, September 17, 2020, converged at the scene where she was gruesomely murdered by her husband to hold a one-week memorial service.



A video from the event held outside the Navy Federal Credit Union branch in Orlando Florida where she worked, has been cited by GhanaWeb.



The video shows a mood of sadness and grief as the friends and family converged could be heard crying for their loss.



In a moment of prayer, one of the participants leading the session is heard saying “even though the transition is painful, father we pray that the vacuum which has been created, father you fill the vacuum and make it complete. So that even as we remember her, we will not remember the pain the hurt and the agony.”



As part of the ceremony, the gathering took turns to lay wreaths at the spot of her murder.



Today marks exactly seven days after Barbara Tommey was shot seven times by her pastor husband, Sylvester Ofori.



Sylvester who is the head of Floodgates of Heaven International Ministries in Orlando in the United States has since been arrested by the Orlando police



In a video captured days before the murder incident, Sylvester threatened to kill his wife who was seeking to divorce him at the time.



In the said video, Sylvester issued the death threat to Barbara’s elder brother saying “If I don’t kill your sister, then I am a fake pastor.”



Watch videos of the moment Sylvester issued the death threat and the one week memorial service of Barbara Tommey below:









