Uncle beheads nephew at Sege

Regional News of Friday, 8 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Eastern Region



The gruesome murder of a three-year-old boy has thrown the entire Sege Community Near Ada in the Ada West District of the Greater Accra Region into shock.



Residents are stunned over how Obed Kabutey, a 21-year-old welder, beheaded his sister’s son in cold blood shortly after leaving the house with him on Wednesday.



Information gathered by GhanaWeb indicated that on the evening of Wednesday, September 6, 2023, Kabutey went to his mother’s house in the same vicinity at around 7 p.m. to eat.



He was said to have later left with Osabutey Holyfield, his nephew to buy noodles (spaghetti) for him by the roadside.



After failing to return after about an hour, Emelia Agbi, the victim’s grandmother together with the boy’s mother went out in search of Kabutey and his nephew.



After a fruitless search through the streets of Sege for the duo, Agbi reported the matter to Kabutey’s elder brother who joined them in the search.



The suspect was finally traced to his hideout on the outskirts of the community whereupon interrogation and initially denying knowledge about the whereabouts of the three-year-old, confessed that he together with his father, Akrofi Kabutey, had murdered his nephew with his remains hidden in the latter’s kitchen.



“Around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, my son came here to eat. Later, while leaving, he left with the child to buy noodles for him. After failing to return after about an hour, I got worried and asked the mother of the child to accompany me to go look for them. We combed the whole area looking for them but to no avail. We went to Kabutey’s house severally to enquire from his father if he was home to which he responded in the negative. After some time, Kabutey was found and

interrogated on the whereabouts of the child,” the granny said in an interview.



During the interrogations, Kabutey was alleged to have told his brother and mother that after taking the child home, his father took the boy after interrogating him on what he was doing with him at that odd hour and therefore did not know of his whereabouts.



After his father had denied his claims when reached on the phone, the suspect finally disclosed that Holyfield had been killed and that his remains were hidden in their kitchen.



Together with his elder brother and mother, Kabutey led them to the kitchen where the victim’s decapitated body was found with his head lying by its side.

The suspect could not explain the reasons for engaging in the heinous crime.



Police personnel from the Ada West District Police Station responded at the scene where the remains of the deceased were taken and deposited at the Catholic Hospital Mortuary Annex at Anyaman in the Ada West District Assembly.



Meanwhile, police have commenced investigations to determine the motive behind the horrific act as the family calls for justice to be served.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards