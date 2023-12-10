Unauthorised fees: Here are the 11 SHS heads interdicted by GES so far

General News of Sunday, 10 December 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Seven headteachers from Senior High Schools (SHSs) in the Ashanti Region have been instructed to step aside amid allegations of collecting unauthorised fees from incoming students.



The Ghana Education Service (GES), in statements dated December 8, 2023, announced the initiation of investigations into the conduct of these headteachers.



The implicated individuals are:



Mrs Selina Anane Afoakwa, Headmistress of Kumasi Girls SHS;



Mr Nataniel Asamoah, Headmaster of Asanteman SHS;



Mr Andrews Boateng, Headmaster of Kumasi Senior High Technical School; and



Mr Kwadwo Obeng-Appiah, Headmaster of Manso-Edubia SHS.



Others include:



Mr Daniel Boamah Duku, Headmaster of Agric Nzema Community SHS;



Ms Gladys Sarfowah, Headmistress of Nkawie Senior High Technical School; and



Mr Ampong Ahmed Omar, Headmaster of Collins SHS.



The GES stated that these headteachers face accusations of imposing various unapproved fees, including house dues, books, calculators, admission process fees, and charges for printing slips, files, and hymn books.



This development follows similar interdictions of Mr Afi Yaw Stephen, Headmaster of Berekum Senior High School,



Mr Joseph Jilinjeh Abudu, Headmaster of Odomaseman Senior High School,



Hhe Headmistress the Ghana Senior High School (GHANASS), Patience Naki Mensah and



The headmistress of O'Reilly SHS, Nadia Lartechoe Annan.