Politics of Monday, 21 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Unas Owusu preaches unity as he retains Bono East NDC Chairmanship position

The newly elected NDC regional executives The newly elected NDC regional executives

Correspondence from Bono East Region

Delegates of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Bono East have retained Unas Owusu as the Regional Chairman for another four years.

At the end of voting at the party’s Second Regional Delegates Conference in Atebubu on Sunday, November 2022, Unas Owusu polled 212 votes to brush off stiff competition from his sole contender, Akwasi Lampo who managed 149 votes.

Whilst another notable incumbent, Gakpo Kofi Raphael defeated renowned football administrator, Charles Kwadwo Ntim, to retain his position as the Regional Treasurer, Mohammed Shemsudeeni Ali lost his position as the Regional Secretary to Isaac Adaebsah.

Addressing the media after the new executives have been sworn into office, the newly elected Regional Chairman promised to build a united front for the NDC to capture all the eleven seats in the region.

He charged members of the party to bury their differences now that the elections are over so that they can forge ahead in unison to wrestle power from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in 2024.

“One of the key things I will do is bring everybody on board because the elections are over and we need a united front to ensure victory for the NDC in 2024 and that is something on top of my agenda and so I am entreating every member of the NDC to come on board to make the party stronger because we are one family”.

Full Results of the Bono East NDC Regional Elections:

DEPUTY ORGANIZER

JOENAL NANG YINBIL – 261(ELECTED)
MUSAH MAHAMUD - 100

ORGANIZER

PRINCE OPOKU MENSAH – 195(ELECTED)
SINTUUBO JONAS - 160

DEPUTY TREASURER

AWUDULAI AMADU EBEN – 248(ELECTED)
AWUDU ISSAH - 113

TREASURER

GAKPO KOFI RAPHAEL – 234(ELECTED)
CHARLES KWADWO NTIM - 126

COMMUNICATION OFFICER

SULEMAN MOHAMMED MUSTAPHA – 212(ELECTED)
KWADWO AGYEI DWOMOR - 149

DEPUTY COMMUNICATION OFFICER

THOMAS BOATENG BOAKYE – 130 (ELECTED
ABUBAKARI SULEMAN - 232

CHAIRMAN

UNAS OWUSU – 212(ELECTED)
AKWASI LAMPO - 149

ZONGO CAUCUS CO-ORDINATOR
HAMIDU AHMED HARRISON - 129
INUSAH ISAAKA – 231(ELECTED)

YOUTH ORGANIZER

BILAL M. SULEMANA - 16
SAMARI ABDULAI – 23(ELECTED)

DEPUTY YOUTH ORGANIZER

OBENG AGYENIM BOATENG – 23(ELECTED)
KOFI BABA – 11(ELECTED)
MAHMOUD ABDUL – FATAHI - 6

DEPUTY SECRETARY
DONKOR ISAAC – 219(ELECTED)
HARUNA ISSAKA - 14
IDDRISU HAMISU - 51
PATRICK OPOKU - 77

WOMEN ORGANIZER

EDEGBE MARGARET DEDE - 3
FATI ABUBAKARI -1
ESTHER OWUSU BAFFOE – 21(ELECTED)

VICE CHAIRMAN

ALHAJI NASIRU YUSSIF - 122(ELECTED)
MUDA SULEMANA – 197(ELECTED)
MUSAH SULEMANA - 42

SECRETARY

MOHAMMED SHEMSUDEENI ALI - 158
ISAAC ADAEBSAH – 203(ELECTED)

DEPUTY WOMEN ORGANIZER

HAJIA SALATU – 11(ELECTED)
YAA ANOKYEWAA – 22(ELECTED)
ELLEN OSEI - 2

