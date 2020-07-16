Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 16 July 2020

Source: Daily Mail

Uber driver killer remanded, bench warrant issued for accomplice

The suspect, Awuah Emmanuel

A student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, who has been accused of killing an Uber driver in Kumasi, has been remanded by a district court at Mampongten in the Ashanti Region.



The suspect, Awuah Emmanuel, 23, will be in police custody while investigations continue. He is facing the court on murder charges.



The court presided over by a judge, Thomas Boadi Soyori also issued a bench warrant for the arrest of another suspect, who is on the run and named as Akeem aka “Cross”.



Prosecuting, Detective Seargent S. K Oppong told the court that the suspect and the deceased – Thomas Kwame Danso – stayed in the same house at Krofrom in Kumasi.



He said on Saturday, July 11, the suspect lured the deceased into a thick forest near Nkawie/Toase in Kumasi and robbed the deceased of his Toyota Corolla vehicle with registration number GE 1436-18.



The deceased during the attack died at the scene while the suspects absconded with the vehicle and later changed its registration and chassis numbers.



Owner of the vehicle who could not trace the whereabouts of the deceased and his vehicle reported the matter to the police for action.



Awuah was, however, arrested with other occupants in the said vehicle at Ahyeresu, near Nyinahin upon intelligence and handed over to the police on Tuesday, July 14.



He was rearrested by police at Tafo/Pankrono in Kumasi and subsequently arraigned.



Sitting continues on August 3, 2020.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.