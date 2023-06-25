UW/R: Veterinary Service allays fears of residents over anthrax outbreak as Eid looms

Regional News of Sunday, 25 June 2023

Correspondence from Upper West Region



Following the outbreak of anthrax disease in Upper East Region that claimed a life while infecting others few weeks ago, there have been growing concerns in the Upper West Region over a possible outbreak.



Residents think that due to the proximity of Upper East to the region, there is the possibility the region may also record an outbreak of the disease.



These fears have hightened for some time now due to the impending Muslims Eid-ul-Adha Sallah celebrations where animals are usually slaughtered to mark the event.



But Dr. Sulemana Sako, the Upper West Regional Veterinary officer, speaking to GhanaWeb allayed the fears of the public due to the many preventive measures that have been put in place to check the outbreak.



He indicated that so far, the region has not recorded any case of the disease revealing that the last time the region had an outbreak was in 2021 when the disease reared its head in the Nadowli-Kaleo District of the region but the Veterinary Service was able to control it to curb its spread.



According to him, his outfit has already tasked its officers and farmers across the region to be on alert for any signs of the disease in livestock to avert a possible outbreak.



He added that the Veterinary Service has also embarked on a sensitization derive to educate residents and livestock owners on what to look out for to help the outfit identify any possible outbreak anywhere.



He revealed officers of the outfit were currently embarking on a mass vaccination of sheep and goats for Peste de petit disease while also using the opportunity to sensitize animal rearers on the disease.



"We have taken several measures to curb the outbreak of the disease. Already, we have been to some radio stations sensitising the public on the disease telling them on how to handle their livestock and all of that.



"We have regulations we observe regarding the slaughtering of animals and post slaughter for public consumption. Our officers check the animals before they're slaughtered and post slaughter.



"This is to ensure they're not infected in anyway for the safety of consumers. We also advise the public to be wary of their sources of meat to guard against any disease outbreak.



"Our officers are currently undertaking a mass vaccination of goats and sheep for a disease called Peste de petit in the region and also sensiticing owners of livestock on the anthrax disease," Dr. Sulemana noted.



Dr. Sulemana disclosed that his outfit was in talks with the various Municipal and District Chief Executives for a way out indicating that it has been a while since the region embarked on a mass vaccination exercise on livestock .



"We're also in talks with the Municipal and District Chief Executives to see. The region has not had a mass vaccination for some time now," he added.



What is anthrax?



On the disease, Dr. Sulemana Sako explained that: "Anthrax is a disease that is caused by a bacteria. It naturally occurs in the soil and it turns to have a seasonal occurence.



"Around this time, when animals are grazing when the grass are comng up, they may go grazing at a place that serves as burial grounds or of animals that have died of anthrax.



"The organism survives in the soil for instance when animals that die of the disease were not buried well. When burying them, the hole should be deep enough. Else, if they're not buried well and animals graze at such a place, they can get infected."



The veterinary officer said that apart from contracting the anthrax disease through the consumption of infected meat, the disease can also easily be transferred to humans by coming into contact with the fluid of an infected animal.



He therefore urged livestock owners to be careful on how they handle their animals to stay safe.



Reaction of the Upper West Butchers Association



On his part, Secretary to the Upper West Butchers Association - Abubakar Ibn Iddris popular known asTanko, said members of the association were highly alert to identify any livestock that portrays any sign of disease.



According to him, there is a veterinary officer who screens their animals prior to their slaughter and post slaughter to ensure they are safe for the market and public consumption.



He said should the officer detect any animal with a condition that cannot be cured, such animal is usually confiscated for disposal.



He explained that because they the butchers have been on the job for a long time, they are able to easily identify a sick animal and draw the attention of the veterinary officers for investigations.



He also indicated their members have been advised against buying their animals from unreliable sources other than where they procure them from into the region.



"All our members are alert on detecting any disease with any of our livestock. Because of our many years of experience on the job, we may not be veterinary officers but we can easily tell if a particular animal is ill.



"And when we see that we report to the veterinary officer for more investigation and treatment if it's one that can be cured. We have a veterinary officer who comes to check the animals before they're slaughtered and after the slaughtering, he checks the meat again to ensure they're safe for consumption.



"Should they detect any problems with the meat, it would be taken away. So as it's now, none of our animals has that disease and those who bring in cattle do so from Burkina Faso and other areas but hardly from Upper East Region," Mr. Abubakar Ibn Iddris averred.



The Senior Butcher of the association, Nenkuohi Naa Alhaji Seidu Mumuni, also speaking to GhanaWeb allayed fears of consumers saying all cattle at the main ranch in the municipality were healthy and devoid of any sickness.



He called on clients to patronise the animals especially for the upcoming Eid-ul-Adhar Sallah celebrations without fears as the animals are all in good condition.