UTV leaked 'reform United Showbiz' letter to show panelists - NPP MP claims

Sylvester Tetteh, member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) communications team has accused Accra-based UTV of leaking a confidential letter the party sent seeking reforms of a programme.



Tetteh, who is Member of Parliament for Bortianor Ngleshie Amanfro alleged on Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana show earlier this week that the station has yet to respond to the said letter yet it leaked it to panelists.



He was speaking in relation to the ongoing brouhaha surrounding the letter and subsequent invasion of UTV by NPP hooligans.



“The NPP did not take the law into their own hands as it were. A letter was written to the General Manager, the station owner and Executive Producer. This is not a letter meant for public consumption, it is meant to draw their attention on the happenings on the particular show,” he submitted adding that the party could have written an open letter if it wanted to thrash the issue in public.



“The media house itself by leaking this letter to its panelists without … they haven’t even responded to the letter as it were, then you leak the letter out,” he stated.



Asked what evidence he had to suggest a leakage, he responded: “The letter is meant for a specific group of people, anybody aside them is a leakage.”



UTV presenter speaks to letter



Yaa Konamah, a morning show presenter on the station, stated this week that the purported letter was never received by UTV's management.



“That letter, they circulated it. Our management has remained silent on it, but you circulated the letter without giving it to the General Manager you addressed it to. Call Kennedy Osei Asante and ask him if he ever received the letter, he didn’t.



“And for your information, the leaders in the NPP came to apologise. In public, they attacked us and later came to apologise. The said letter, they never sent to the General Manager of Despite Media and UTV. And so, the section of the public saying we gave the letter to A Plus, we didn’t,” she said.



The hostess also clarified that although the action of the hostess of the ShowBiz didn’t stop the pundit, A Plus from tearing up the letter, there were legal grounds that support the actions of the alleged NPP.







