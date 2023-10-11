UTV finally speaks on NPP hooligans' invasion of station

General News of Wednesday, 11 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The management of United Television (UTV), a subsidiary of Despite Media Group have issued a statement on the October 7 invasion of their studios by some youth affiliated to the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).



It is the first time management has commented on the issue formally even as the incident continues to trigger concerns about media freedom and political thuggery directed at the press.



In their press release dated, October 10, 2023; the station condemned the invasion on one hand and also assured its staff and other stakeholders of safety and increased security going forward.



They also thanked among others, the police administration for their swift response to the incident as well as other media and political stakeholders who reached out to give their support in the wake of the matter.



"We are committed to our values and principles as an Independent Media House and

we will not be deterred by unethical and disturbing activities. Our priority is to continue providing quality news and programs while ensuring the safety and security of all stakeholders.



"We will continue to maintain an impartial and non-biased editorial stance while providing a safe and secure platform for diverse views and opinions to be expressed," the statement concluded.



Police arrested 16 persons at the studios after they disrupted the weekly showbiz programme United Showbiz, protesting that the programme was anti-government and that they wanted fair representation. The 16 have all been granted bail.



FULL STATEMENT: UNITED TELEVISION



PRESS RELEASE



On the 7th of October, 2023, our Premises were invaded by a group of people who

identified themselves as sympathizers or members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



This group further disrupted our live program, United Showbiz, for which reason, the program was halted for almost an hour.



However, with the timely intervention of the Police, peace and order was able to be restored. We are therefore grateful to the Police Administration, particularly the IGP for their assistance. We will continue to collaborate with the authorities to bring those responsible for this incident to justice.



We condemn this act of violence and vandalism as it violates our Fundamental Human Rights and Freedoms, and the Independence of the Media as enshrined under Chapters 5 and 12 respectively of the 1992 Constitution of our country. We are deeply concerned about this event and we are diligently taking all security and

legal measures to prevent the reoccurrence of this unfortunate incident.



We understand that this event has caused concern amongst stakeholders and we want to assure all that, we are taking all the necessary steps to ensure the safety and security of our workers, guests, properties, clients and the interest of all other stakeholders.



We also wish to reassure our employees that we are here for you and will put in

place all the necessary measures fo ensure your safety at the workplace. We

understand that this event may have caused some distress or anxiely amongst our

working team but we want to assure you of Management's support during this ime.



We have also had a visit from the General Secretary and some leaders of NPP, who have apologized on behalf of the intruders and condemned the act. They have

assured us of the non-occurrence of such an act again.



To our viewers and all other stakeholders including the National Commission for

Civic Education (NCCE), National Democratic Congress (NDC), the leader of The Movement for Change, National Media Commission (NMC), Ghana Independent Broadcasters Association (GIBA), Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) and other well-wishers, we appreciate the love and support shown us.



We are committed to our values and principles as an Independent Media House and

we will not be deterred by unethical and disturbing activities. Our priority is to continue providing quality news and programs while ensuring the safety and security of all stakeholders. We will continue to maintain an impartial and non-biased editorial stance while providing a safe and secure platform for diverse views and opinions to be expressed.



Thank you all for your support



UTV, IT's ALL ABOUT YOU



MANAGEMENT



SARA



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:



