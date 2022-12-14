UTAG, other unions in public universities suspend strike

General News of Wednesday, 14 December 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Labour unions in the public universities (UTAG, GAUA, SSA-UoG, FUSSAG, and TEWU-GH) have suspended, with immediate effect, their two-month-long strike.



The Unions in the public universities declared an industrial action on Monday, October 17, 2022 over their conditions of service.



The group, however, in a statement dated today, December 14, 2022, said since their declaration of the industrial action, the leadership has engaged the employer and the National Labour Commission on several occasions to address the impasse.



It said at a meeting held on Thursday, December 8, 2022, the employer accepted that it had unilaterally varied the conditions of service of staff of public universities without recourse to them.



The labour unions then agreed to a roadmap for the payment of all outstanding arrears resulting from the unilateral variation of the off-campus and vehicle maintenance allowances.



In addition, the employer assured the labour unions to resolve all outstanding issues related to the conditions of service of the aggrieved unions.



For these reasons, the labour unions stated: “We wish to announce that the ongoing industrial action is suspended with immediate effect.”



The leadership of the unions assured their members that they will work to secure improved conditions of service for all workers of public universities in Ghana.