UTAG-UG’s approach to Public University Bill wrong – UTAG

Dr. Samuel Bert Boadi-Kusi, President for UTAG UCC Chapter

The President for the UCC Chapter of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), Dr. Samuel Bert Boadi-Kusi, has described the approach by the University of Ghana branch of the University Teachers Association to object to the Public University Bill as wrong.



UTAG-UG claims the impending Public University Bill poses great danger to University education in the country.



According to UG-UTAG the bill has the tendency of irreparably damaging the country’s global standing as a pillar of democratic governance in Ghana.



Addressing the media at a press conference Wednesday 16th September 2020, UG-UTAG President, Dr. Samuel Nkumbaan, noted that the Public University Bill, which seeks to harmonize Public universities under one law, has disturbing implications for the future of higher education in Ghana.



“To conclude, the Bill is unconstitutional, unnecessary, and deeply harmful to the integrity of the Public Universities. It posses a threat to the ability of students, lecturers and administration to carry out their day to day learning, teaching and research functions without fear of government dictates or reprisals”, UTAG-UG President Dr. Samuel Nkumbaan told the media at the press conference.



In an interview with host of Atinka FM’s AM Drive, President for UTAG-UCC and immediate past National UTAG Secretary, Dr. Samuel Bert Boadi-Kusi, said the national UTAG has held stakeholder consultation meetings to address concerns raised by the association.



According to him, there is an approach to every situation and that UG’s approach is to be taken by the national body and not a branch of the national body.



“What UG-UTAG is doing will give the branches in the other universities to also take matters into their own hands and act on the blind side of the national body. the concerns of UG-UTAG is that of the national office and so its not as if nothing is being done about it”, he noted.





