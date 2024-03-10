UTAG-UBIDS holds symposium to commemorate International Women's Day

Regional News of Sunday, 10 March 2024

Source: Aminu Ibrahim, Contributor

The SDD University of Business and Integrated Development Studies (UBIDS) chapter of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) has held a symposium to commemorate this year's International Women's Day (IWD) in Wa in the Upper West Region.



The symposium, held at Wa Senior High School on March 8, 2024, brought together students, thoughtful leaders and inspirational women leaders from academia, business and politics to discuss the localized theme, "Inspire Inclusion."



The Vice President of UTAG-UBIDS, Dr. Eunice Yorgri said the symposium was aimed at inspiring and motivating the students to embrace the culture of inclusivity as they grow into adulthood.



She believed that the impact of inclusivity in social settings could be sustained if young women and men were made to imbibe the practice from a younger age.



"There's an adage that says that catch them young and they shall be yours forever, so we feel if we decentralize it or come to the Senior High School level and we are able to impact, they will carry it along while they are going up," she said.



Quoting the global theme for IWD 2024, "Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress," Dr. Yorgri intimated that "if we are investing in young women, especially, then we are building a better future."



Dr. Joseph Wulifan, the UTAG-UBIDS President, delivering a speech on the essence of the IWD, said the day was to recognize and celebrate the achievements of women in all spheres of life.



"International Women's Day is a day to celebrate the achievements of women, acknowledge the ongoing struggles for gender equality, and recommit ourselves to the fight for a more just and equitable world," he stated.



He said even though women were historically known to contribute greatly to society, from groundbreaking inventions to leadership roles, they were often faced with immense challenges and barriers.



"Women continue to face discrimination, violence, and systemic barriers that hinder their full participation and contribution to society," he said.



Madam Nancy Dery, the Founder and CEO of Women Powering Possibilities (WPP), urged the students, especially the females to add value to their lives aside the academic certificates they were studying for.



"I encourage you that you take up the challenge, get out there, lobby people who have to teach you other things that you have to learn that are not of negative influence that you would use it as a support base aside education," she urged.



Madam Dery noted that advocacy for women empowerment and gender equality was not about rubbing shoulders with men but lobbying and seeking their maximum support.



Madam Leenat Osman Kundaribuo, the Founder and Director of Teen Talk Ghana, encouraged the student girls to build self-confidence and assertiveness and master the courage to take up leadership roles wherever they find themselves.



She added that they should be goal-directed and focused on achieving their dreams by doing the things that matter most and keeping good companies.



Present at the symposium was Madam Maria Johana Yuorpor, the Upper West Regional Director of Northern Development Authority (NDA) and CEO of Mara Foods, Mara Closet, and Beautiful Smiles Project; Dr Rita Udor, UTAG Women Executive Officer; and staff of Wa Senior High School, among significant others.