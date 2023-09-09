USAG president allegedly involved in financial misappropriation and absconding with association's funds

General News of Saturday, 9 September 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

The University Students Association of Ghana(USAG) bring to the attention of the entire university community in Ghana and the public that the President of USAG, Dr. Christian Ntsiful Anderson, is alleged to have been involved in financial improprieties, including the unlawful collection of funds, unauthorized disbursement of the funds, hoarding of association funds and absconding with these funds.



USAG has alleged that the President unlawfully instructed his sister (a relative who is not an executive) to collect dues and capitation paid by member institutions at congress grounds.



"This is a breach of ARTICLE 33, clause 2(a). The flippant disregard for the USAG constitution by the president is extremely alarming," a press statement issued by the Association said.



"Furthermore, the President, Dr. Christian Ntsiful Anderson has not been forthcoming with the entire executive body concerning the finances of the entire administration and the just ended congress in any official meeting whatsoever. Efforts to reach the president has proven futile as he has deliberately refused to respond to calls. He has eluded meeting with the entire executive body since after congress ended," it added.



Christian Ntsiful Anderson is a student Doctor of Optometry of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has been elected the President of the University Students Association of Ghana (USAG).



Christian Ntsiful Anderson was declared winner after beating four other contestants during the 21st Annual Delegates’ Congress of the Association at the North Campus of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) last year.



Ntsiful Anderson is also the 12th speaker of the KNUST Students Representative Council (SRC), Parliamentary Council and former General Secretary of Unity Hall and NUGS Public Relations Officer of KNUST.



Read the full statement below:



