USAG commends government for tertiary scholarships

The University Students’ Association of Ghana (USAG) has commended the decision by government to award 15,000 scholarship slots to the first batch graduates of the Free Senior High School policy.



The scholarships are extended to cover all SHS graduates who gain admission into both public and private tertiary institutions.



The student body believes such an initiative by the government will give hope to the prospective tertiary students as they aspire to pursue tertiary level education.



President Akufo-Addo on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, directed the Ghana Scholarship Secretariat to ‘immediately’ open the online portal for the Free SHS graduates to apply for scholarships to enhance their tertiary education.



Delivering his remarks at a press conference organized at the International Press Center on Saturday, December 5, 2020, USAG President, Paul Abrokwah noted that “since COVID-19 struck, there have been ripple effects including economic hardships, and parents and guardians of University students have not been spared.”



He observed that government’s offer of scholarships to beneficiaries of the Free SHS policy could not have come at a better time, adding that it will alleviate the financial burden on students and their parents.



“We commend the government and all other stakeholders for this initiative. We have a firm belief that this will go a long way to give hope to the Free SHS beneficiaries who without this needed financial assistance could have missed on university education,” he scored.



Paul Abrokwah further urged all students and eligible voters to turn out in their numbers to vote on the day of the election.



He stressed that “this is the only sure way to contribute towards growth and progress of our dear nation Ghana and to ensure that good and effective policies which enhance our future is brought to bear.”



He also called on voters to prioritize voting based on issues and for a government that will ensure the welfare of its citizens.



He advised students to give priority to education matters as they cast their votes on December 7, emphasizing that “accessibility, quality and affordable tertiary education is also on the ballot that will be issued on the 7th of December.”

