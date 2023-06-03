US revokes visa of Ugandan speaker over anti-LGBTQ+ law - MP alleges

General News of Saturday, 3 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Anita Among, the Ugandan Speaker of Parliament has had her American visas revoked, a lawmaker alleged on Monday, May 29.



Brandishing a purported email communication the visa sanction, lawmaker for Bugiri Municipality MP, Asuman Basaalirwa; stressed that the speaker was not the only victim.



“The Speaker’s visas for America have been cancelled. This is also confirmed (by) this email from the US Embassy. It goes, Dear Madam Speaker, the United State government has revoked your current visas on information that came available after your last issuance,” Basaalirwa said while reading an email from the US embassy to Speaker Among.



“As of May, 12, 2023, you don’t possess a valid travel visa to the US though you are welcome to apply again. Forward your passport to the embassy through Ministry of Finance so that we can make necessary modifications to your visas. ”



Basaalirwa said the move was connected to the Anti Homosexuality bill passed by parliament, which has since been signed into law by President Yoweri Museveni.



“You will cancel our visas and by the way it is your right. For me I have no problem with the way a country manages their affairs. If in their wisdom and democracy they don’t want us into their countries, I will not complain. It means my only problem with those people is single picking.”



The MP dared the US and UK governments to revoke visas for President Museveni who assented to the bill to make it law and all the Members of Parliament.



“Let visas of all MPs, except two, be cancelled.”



What Speaker Anita Among said after assent of Bill



“We have legislated to protect the sanctity of family as per Article 31 of the Constitution of Uganda.



"We have stood strong to defend our culture and aspirations of our people as per objectives 19 & 24 of national objectives and directive principles of state policy. I thank His Excellency, the president, for his steadfast action in the interest of Uganda. With a lot of humility,” Among said.



“We shall always stand for and promote the interest of the people of Uganda. I now encourage the duty bearers under the law to execute the mandate bestowed upon them in the Anti-Homosexuality Act. The people of Uganda have spoken, and it is your duty to now enforce the law in a fair, steadfast, and firm manner.”



President Museveni signs anti-LGBTQ law



President Yoweri Museveni signed the much talked-about anti-homosexuality bill into law on May 29.



The new legislation limits the offence of homosexuality to gay sexual acts, carrying a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.



Aggravated offences, such as sexual abuse against minors or disabled individuals, or infecting a victim with a lifelong illness, can result in the death penalty, the BBC Africa LIVE page reported.



The law also mandates reporting of any homosexual abuse against children or vulnerable individuals.



International partners and organizations expressed deep concern over the law's impact on health education and outreach programs for AIDS and the safety and well-being of LGBTQ individuals.







Meanwhile, watch a snippet of GhanaWeb TV's latest program that focuses mainly on Everyday People below:











You can also watch the latest episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV:











Meanwhile, watch the latest episode of SayItLoud on GhanaWeb TV below:















SARA