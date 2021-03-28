US partners GAF to build pre-deployment training capacity

General News of Sunday, 28 March 2021

Source: GNA

The United States Embassy has partnered the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) to build a pre-deployment training capacity for the Bundase Training Camp in the Greater Accra Region.



Madam Stephanie S. Sullivan, the US Ambassador to Ghana, and Chief of Army Staff, Major General Thomas Oppong-Pepprah, participated in a ceremony highlighting the official transfer of a Motorola radio communication network for use by the GAF at the Camp.



A statement issued in Accra by the US Embassy, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the package, valued at 300,000 dollars, was funded through the Department of State Global Peace Operations Initiative (GPOI) and included installation and new equipment training.



It said the equipment provided the GAF with critical communications capabilities that would enhance their pre-deployment training in advance of United Nations Peacekeeping Missions.



The US had partnered the GAF for over two decades in support of capacity building efforts for peacekeeping missions and regional stability operations, the statement said.



It said the partnership reflected the enduring security cooperation between the United States and Ghana.



Madam Sullivan was quoted as saying: “When it comes to peacekeeping, the Ghana Armed Forces are always at the ready. Ghana’s soldiers, sailors, and airmen and women play a critical role in regional stability and continue to raise the standard for professionalism in the conduct of peacekeeping missions.”



“The US Embassy is proud to partner with the Ghana Armed Forces on this and many other endeavours.”



The GPOI is a State Department-funded US Government security assistance programme focused on strengthening the international capacity and capabilities of partner countries and regional organisations to execute United Nations and regional peace operations.



It has the mission of enhancing partner countries’ self-sufficient peace operations proficiencies and build the capacity of the UN and regional organisations to conduct such missions.



