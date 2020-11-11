General News of Wednesday, 11 November 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

US elections: I can’t see anything anymore, I'm watching ‘The Lord’ from my hideout – Owusu Bempah

Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah

Founder and Leader of Glorious Word and Power Ministries, Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, has admitted that the revelations in the spiritual realm about the U.S. elections have become confusing.



Owusu Bempah, who rose to prominence after accurately predicting a win for President Nana Akufo-Addo in the 2016 elections, was trolled heavily on social media recently for what many say are contradictory prophecies he has made about the U.S. elections.



On September 17, 2020, the popular prophet predicted victory for Democratic candidate, Joe Biden, having previously called a win for Trump.



Just recently -- two days after the U.S elections -- he made another U-turn on his prophecy, this time saying that Donald Trump will win.



On the back of these contradicting prophesies, when he appeared on Good Evening Ghana on Metro TV on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, he explained that it is inaccurate for critics to say he is being contradictory.



“My prophesy this time has been criticised as not being clear and straightforward but the truth is that is exactly what I saw – the American election will not be clear and straightforward,” he told show host, Paul Adom Otchere.



He said, what has been revealed to him in the spiritual realm is that ‘The Key’ – which symbolises the presidential authority for the United States, is currently in the hands of God – He has not yet given it to Joe Biden and He has not given it to Donald Trump either.



“So I don’t understand those who say I have lied. I am not in the middle either. This is what I have seen and I can’t add or take out anything from what has been revealed to me,” he stressed.



He explained that what has been revealed to him is that if Trump truly repents of his bad ways, he will be handed the key and it will happen when the U.S. Supreme Court rules in favour of him.



But if he is not repentant, then Biden will be President of the United States, he added.



Pushed by the host of the show to attempt a clearer prophesy about the U.S. elections, he made the following comments in Twi that has been translated into English:



“Now this is what will happen: Trump’s heart will determine the decision of ‘The Lord’. I don’t know I am just watching from my hideout. Now, I can’t tell what ‘The Lord’ will decide. I can’t tell. All I know is that if Trump has repented deep within him, he will be handed the key and become the President of the United States.”





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.