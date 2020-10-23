General News of Friday, 23 October 2020

US delegation calls on IGP to discuss election-related security

IGP James Oppong-Boanuh (L) and Bill Peiler

A delegation from the U.S Department of State has paid a courtesy call on the Inspector General of Police, James Oppong-Boanuh, to discuss issues related to security in the upcoming December 7, 2020.



The US delegation was led by the Regional Security Officer, Bill Peiler, who also used the occasion to formally introduce himself to the IGP.



According to a post on the official Facebook page of the Ghana Police, Mr Peiler also assured Mr Oppong-Boanuh of his support to peace in the upcoming elections.



“The IGP made it clear that the Police Service will protect the ballot on the election day and will confidently discharge their duties to the good people of Ghana before, during and after the elections,” the Facebook post said.



Police personnel last month held what it called 'an endurance march' to demonstrate their preparedness to adequately ensure security in the upcoming elections.



Police ambulance, trained dogs and armoured vehicles were displayed during the march through the principal streets of Accra.









