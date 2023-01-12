US-born Ghanaian pro golfer set to raise $500k for golf academy in Ghana

Diasporia News of Thursday, 12 January 2023

Danny List, a Ghanaian professional golfer has embarked on a cause to raise $500,000 to construct a world-class golf academy in the country.



In view of this, an invitational tournament dubbed the Danny List Foundation and Invitational Charity Golf Tournament has been launched to draw golfers from Ghana, Ivory Coast and other countries in the sub-region to compete and support the project.



At the launch held on Tuesday, January 10, 2022, it was disclosed that the tournament will be held at the Achimota Golf Club on January 21, 2022.



36 golfers are expected to compete in the nine-hole tournament in the categories of Under-15 and Under-18.



Addressing the press at the launch, Danny List disclosed that the objective of the tournament and the academy is to discover golfers for the country.



According to him, the country is blessed with incredible golf talents but the lack of facility for the nurturing of those talents is preventing them from reaching the top.



The 24-year-old said that he chose this path at the early stage of his career due to the inspiration he drew from the benevolence and charitable works of his mother and grandmother.



"Even though it's more common for athletes to do this later in their careers and even if I am still quite early in my golfing endeavors, this is something I intend to grow alongside my playing career and I hope it (the project) will progress in the same vein," List said.



His mother who was present at the launch, appealed for support for the project, explaining that the academy will demystify the myth that golf is for the rich as talented players from less-privileged homes will have a chance of honing their talent.



The tournament will be climaxed with an award ceremony and dinner at the Labadi Beach Hotel on the same day.



The Danny List Foundation and Invitational Charity Golf Tournament is sponsored by Adamus Resources Limited and Air Cote d'Ivoire.











