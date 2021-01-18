Health News of Monday, 18 January 2021

Source: Starr FM

US-based Ghanaian Surgeon to complete US$11 million pharmaceutical plant in Ghana

Ghanaian surgeon Dr Michael K Obeng

United States-based Ghanaian surgeon Dr Michael K Obeng is set to continue the construction of a multimillion-dollar pharmaceutical plant in Ghana.



The project worth between US$8.5 to US$11 million dollars was started in 2019 to manufacture affordable and effective, superior quality medications that meet the highest international standards, for the treatment of high blood pressure, diabetes, malaria, and pain, therefore making a vital contribution in curbing and mitigating the challenges and risks associated with counterfeit medications imported from China, India, and Pakistan.



It came to a screeching halt due to the global COVID-19 pandemic. His goal is to continue the project this month and also to meet with corroborates from Belarus and Morocco.



The underlying motivation behind this project is to strengthen pharmaceutical manufacturing in Africa in order to improve public health outcomes and to positively contribute to economic development across the continent.



A statement by Dr Obeng with the heading ‘Drugs for Africans by Africans’ read “It is very evident that the disruption of COVID-19 has reinforced the necessity for closer integration amongst Africans to boost mutual self-sufficiency, strengthen the continent’s economies, and reduce dependence on external sources.”



It added, “projects such as these, significantly enhance the continent’s economic fortunes, creating prosperity, and providing opportunities for employment for the broad masses of Africans, particularly the youth.”



An award-winning, renowned Ghanaian American Harvard-trained plastic surgeon and a Global Health Strategist. Dr Michael K Obeng is a former Chief of Plastic Surgery, at St Elizabeth Boardman Health Centre in Ohio, US. A philanthropist, humanitarian, health-care consultant, and a true visionary, he has transcended barriers and all stereotypes; continuing to trail-blaze paths that many only dream of.”



Dr. Obeng founded R.E.S.T.O.R.E (Restoring Emotional Stability Through Outstanding Reconstructive Efforts) Worldwide in 2008, an organization that provides free reconstructive surgeries in various African countries to children and adults with disfiguring deformities from birth, accidents, and diseases, involving not only the head and neck region but also the extremities, trunk, and breasts. R.E.S.T.O.R.E also educates local healthcare professionals on the latest techniques and safety measures in plastic and reconstructive surgery.



The Foundation has donated over 50 (fifty) million US Dollars worth of free of charge reconstructive surgeries in three different continents over the past 11 years. He is also the President and CEO of Global Health Solution, a healthcare consulting firm, that is bridging the gap between morbidity and healthy living.



Dr Miko, as he is fondly known, believes that “a healthy nation is a wealthy nation”.



The sector makes significant contributions to the overall economic development through enhanced export activity, increased intra-African trade, the emergence of supportive industries and the reduced reliance on imports of which very limited oversight by national regulatory authorities is possible thus contributes to the increasing pressure on national foreign exchange reserves and foster trade deficits, which result in negative impacts on national economies.



Ghana’s pharmaceutical sector is valued at US$300 million and comprises consumer/retail sales as well as the export of products to other West African countries.



The industry boasts an estimated 40 registered manufacturers of which 22 are currently active. Ghana’s pharmaceutical manufacturing sector directly employs 5,000 workers, 10 manufacturers account for 80% of the total industry output which in turn provides the springboard for Africa’s economic integration and rapid growth.