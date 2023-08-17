US-based Christ Pentecostal International Church dedicates new church building

Diasporia News of Thursday, 17 August 2023

The Christ Pentecostal International Church in Chicago, United States of America climaxed its 25th anniversary celebrations with the dedication of a newly-built church building.



At the end of the three-day activity to mark which saw the church members clad in special anniversary cloth, the ribbon-cutting ceremony was officially done to open up the church for full ministerial work.



Bishop Ebenezer Adarkwah, the General Overseer of CPIC who supervised the dedication ceremony alongside Apostle Joseph P Gyamfi and host pastor Gideon E. Agbo thanked God for resourcing the Chicago branch to purchase the facility.



He spoke highly of the leadership and members of the Chicago branch of the church for their commitment and total embracement for the word of God.



“On behalf of the international executives council of the church, I thank the almighty God for giving you the resources that enabled you to put up this building. I thank you too for using the resources judiciously. In the name of God the father, the son and the holy spirit, I chairman, receive the key and open the church in Jesus’ name.



He subsequently prayed for the church, beseeching Heaven to show His transformational blessings on anyone who enters the church to contribute to the spread of the gospel.



“Peace be unto those who enter and go out of this house. Peace be to those who love this house in the name of Christ Jesus our Lord,” he said.



The dedication of the spacious and magnificent church auditorium also saw the revealing of the plaque of the church which was done by the “first lady” of the Chicago assembly.



The ceremony also saw the showing of a beautiful documentary that captured Reverend Gideon Agbo detailing the inspirational story of the First Love Temple.



He believed that the church has since its inception made tremendous progress and touched the lives of many.



The event was marked with awards to some persons whose invaluable work over the years contributed to the tremendous gains of the church and ministry.







