General News of Saturday, 5 December 2020

Source: Class FM

US applauds signing of Presidential peace pact

play videoAkufo-Addo and Mahama signed the peace pact

The United States Embassy in Ghana has commended the signing of the Presidential Elections Peace Pact on Friday, December 4.



The US noted that the threat of electoral violence is a serious threat to democracy anywhere in the world.



It added that “Political ambition shouldn’t be allowed to tear down what has taken generations for Ghanaians to build,” and wished Ghana a peaceful election on December 7.



In his peace message at the 3rd High-Level Meeting of the Presidential Elections Peace Pact 2020 the presidential candidate of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama said the “reckless remarks by leading members of the ruling party that the unfortunate events of Ayawaso West Wuogun were just a dress rehearsal for the actual election, do not inspire confidence for the delivery of a peaceful election”.



Mr Mahama said: “As we end our campaigns tomorrow and prepare to vote on Monday, I pledge to ensure peace and preserve the stability of our dear nation”, adding: “Elections are about counting heads not cutting heads”.



“And, so, we will work toward peace”.



For his part, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo reiterated his commitment to the peace and stability of the country, and assured the Ghanaian people of his readiness to accept the verdict of the election.



“I have said that we believe in elections, and I am happy to give my word that we shall accept the verdict of the people of Ghana. Above all, I pledge that the peace, unity and safety of Ghana will be our primary consideration,” the President said.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.