US ambassador is spreading falsehoods about Ghana’s anti-LGBT bill – Sam George

General News of Wednesday, 22 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George, has reacted to the latest warning of serious economic consequences to Ghana should the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill (anti-LGBTQI bill) be passed into law, by the US Ambassador.



Speaking in an interview on JoyNew’s PM Express show, on November 21, 2023, Sam George accused Virginia Palmer, the United States (US) Ambassador to Ghana, of misrepresenting some of the provisions in Ghana’s anti-LGBTQI bill.



He indicated that the US Ambassador might be making false statements about the bill because she does not understand it.



“Virginia Palmer is within her rights to make the comments, she has made. First and foremost, I must say that the things she said about the bill are factually incorrect, they are not true. There is a difference between reading the bill and understanding it. She clearly has no understanding of the bill,” he said.



The Ningo-Prampram legislator, who is one of the sponsors of Ghana’s anti-LGBTQI bill, also refuted the assertion by the ambassador that Ghana’s economy would suffer serious consequences if the bill is passed into law.



He indicated that Ghana can do without the aid from the US because it is insignificant.



“On the economic pain, take it from me, the US is within its rights to flex its muscles but Ghana is a sovereign Nation. If you look at the total amount of aid that Ghana received in 2022 from the US, it was a $150 million. What percentage of our GDP is that again?



“If you put together a few corrupt Ghanaian politicians, they have, combined, more than a $150 million to their name – that is the total amount of aid. So, when there is the threat of aid (sic)… are we going to sell our national identity and sovereignty as a state because of a $150 million for an economy whose GDP is nearing a ($) 100 billion – that is less than 1 percent of your GDP,” he said.



He added that no serious US firm would leave Ghana if the anti-LGBTQI bill is passed because these firms operate in countries like Saudi Arabia where people who engage in LGBTQI are killed.



What the US Ambassador said:



Virginia Palmer warned of potential black-listing and ban on Ghanaian products in the United States market if the anti-LGBTQ+ bill in its current form is passed by parliament.



According to her, the bill is hostile and discriminatory and undermines the rights of people who promote, practice and associate with the LGBTQI community.



Speaking at the American Chamber of Commerce Ghana (AmCham) Thanksgiving Dinner and Awards Night over the weekend, Palmer said it would be hard for her to sell Ghana as an investment destination if the bill is passed.



“Ghana’s parliament is considering a bill that will curtail the human rights of the LGBTQ community, their family, allies and quite frankly, all Ghanaians.



“The reality is the bill undermines basic free speech rights the Ghanaians otherwise enjoy. The goal of the bill is to make Ghana hostile not only to LGBTQ people but to anyone who even sympathises with them. It seeks to make illegal all discussions and all media that even mention LGBTQ issues. So journalists would be arrested, landlords would be arrested, and mothers and fathers could be arrested.



She added, “If passed, the bill will not only make it harder for you to recruit and hire the best people from overseas but will marginalise the educated and hardworking Ghanaians by making it clear that they are unwelcome. I have no doubt that such legislation will have a souring effect on Ghana as an investment destination. It will make it harder for me to sell Ghana as an investment and trade destination”.



BAI/OGB



Watch the latest episode of Everyday People below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.