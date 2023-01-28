US, UK mount pressure on government to 'oppose' anti-LGBTQ+ Bill

General News of Saturday, 28 January 2023

Representatives of the United Kingdom and United States of America governments at the United Nation Human Rights record review in Geneva, Switzerland have tasked the government of Ghana to protect the rights of minority groups in Ghana, particularly the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ+) community in the country.



The two countries have outlined a number of issues that need to be addressed and the protection of the LBGTQ+ community was a common theme in their respective speeches.



The rep of the United States government tasked Ghana which was represented by Attorney General, Godfred Dame to oppose the anti-LGBTQ+ bill as it is discriminatory.



Whiles commending Ghana for its effort in upholding democratic principles and contributing to the provision of security in the sub-region, the US rep raised concerns about growing corruption in the country.



“We commend Ghana for its leadership role in security and democracy in the region. We remain concerned with the pace of anti-corruption and injustice reform efforts. In this period of constructive engagement, we recommend Ghana to protect the human rights of all individuals in Ghana including LGBTQ+ persons by opposing all discriminatory legislation prohibiting discrimination based on sexual orientation, gender identity, and expression of sex characteristics and existing rising policies which are consistent with the fundamental freedom expressed in the Ghanaian constitution.



The rep from the United Kingdom condemned reports of abuse of members of the LGBTQ+ community in Ghana and charge the government to take measures to address the situation.



"We are also concerned with reports of violence and criminalization of LGBQT+ community and individuals. We recommend Ghana to expand the provision of basic health services and social protection, and haul those who harass and intimidate journalists to account and uphold international human rights obligations including protecting the right of LGBTQ+ people.



Godfred Dame on his part assured that government will do everything possible protect the right of LGBTQ+ community in Ghana.



“In response to the questions raised by the United States of America and the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland regarding the protection of the human rights of LGBT persons and measures to avoid discrimination against such persons, Ghana is committed to ensuring the protection of all persons from violence.



Ghana’s Parliament is currently debating a bill that seeks to criminalize activities of persons who hold out as lesbian, gay, transgender, transsexual or queer.



The bill also criminalizes LGBTQ+ activities in the country.



