General News of Wednesday, 4 November 2020

Source: My News GH

US Polls: I shall pursue a PhD in Psychology if Trump wins – Gabby declares

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko

A powerful member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko has declared that he will abandon his career as a lawyer and politician and pursue a Doctor of Philosophy degree(PhD) in Psychology iA powerful member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko has declared that he will abandon his career as a lawyer and politician and pursue a Doctor of Philosophy degree(PhD) in Psychology if Donald Trump is retained as the President of the United States of America.



His PhD will focus on the psychology of the American voter.f Donald Trump is retained as the President of the United States of America. His PhD will focus on the psychology of the American voter.



The New Patriotic Party(NPP) of which Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko is a member, tends to see a win for the Republicans, led by Donald Trump now, as a win for them. It is unclear why Mr Otchere-Darko seems to not support a win for Mr Trump.



Americans are voting today to elect a President for the next four years. Joe Biden of Democrats and President Donald Trump are the key contenders in the election, described by many pollsters as too close to call.



While some abhor the retention of Donald Trump as President for his apparently unpresidential actions and inactions, others are yearning for his reelection based on his stellar performance in growing the American economy. Donald Trump has had support from Black celebrities in America, who typically support the Democrats.



Meanwhile, both leading presidential candidates have expressed confidence in their ability to win the election.









Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.