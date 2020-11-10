Politics of Tuesday, 10 November 2020

Source: Peace FM

US Election: Trump lacked experience to run America - Majority Leader

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, Majority Leader

Member of Parliament for Suame Constituency in the Ashanti Region, Hon. Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu says the defeat of President Donald Trump in the just ended 2020 election of the United States of America (USA) did not come to him as a surprise.



According to him, the 45th President of the United States of America, Donald Trump was not the obvious choice of the Republicans to lead the party into the 2016 election until their hopeful pulled out of the Primaries when the campaign became personal.



“The Republicans were hopeful that the governor of Texas was going to win the Primaries due to his exceptional achievement for the people of Texas, but during their Primaries he was accused of corruption from an oil business and when it was getting personal, the man pulled out of the race,” he narrated.



Speaking on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show, the Majority Leader of Parliament professed that he has never supported President Donald Trump for the way he carried himself.



“I was not surprised that Donald Trump lost the US election. At the personal level, I never supported him . . . when I went there I was not convinced at all that Trump would be able to help the course of Americans and even help the blacks in America,” he professed.



He noted that the people of America felt that being successful as a businessman could be enough yardstick for Donald Trump to lead the American dream even though he had no knowledge in the governance system.



Donald Trump is the second person to become the President of America without being a congressman or a governor.



“It came out clearly that he lacked the experience a bit to run the country . . . as for me, I never liked his politics,” the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs claimed.



To him, irrespective of the fact that the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) is a liberal party just like the Republican being a liberal democrat, he has never been convinced at all of Trump’s ability to govern effectively.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.