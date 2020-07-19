General News of Sunday, 19 July 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

US CDC adopts Coronavirus discharge guidelines Ghana has been implementing

Prior to the new guidelines, Ghana strictly followed the previous WHO guidelines

The United State's Centre for Disease Control (CDC) has adopted the new COVID-19 discharge policy which Ghana and other countries have been implementing for nearly a month.



The US CDC announced it has adopted the new COVID-19 discharge guidelines after series of research findings.



The Ghana Health Service amended its COVID-19 discharge policy last month after the World Health Organization (WHO) announced new discharge guidelnes following a research which revealed that persons who had tested positive for COVID-19 and were showing no symptoms could be discharged from hospital after 14 days in isolation without a second test to show positive, as evidence showed they posed minimal risk of transmitting the virus after 10 days of infection and being asymptomatic.



The new WHO discharge guidelines, which the USA's CDD has also adopted, recommended that persons who had been infected with symptoms, should however be kept in isolation for treatment until they show no symptoms before they are discharged.



In line with the WHO findings and recommendation, the Ghana Health Service consulted with local stakeholders and decided to join many other countries to adopt and implement the WHO's recommendation.



Prior to the new guidelines, Ghana strictly followed the previous WHO guidelines which required that a person who had tested positive for Coronavirus ought be kept in isolation until their second tests return negative before they are discharged.



Announcing the WHO's new discharge guidelines last month, the Director General of the Ghana Health Service Dr. Patrick Kuma Aboagye said Ghana would go a step further by monitoring discharged patients from home and carry out a second test from home.



Below is the full story of the United States Centre for Disease Control's adoption of the new discharge guidelines.



Click here for the full story

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.