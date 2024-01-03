US$50m SML/GRA contract: Akufo-Addo directs audit into final scandal of 2023

General News of Wednesday, 3 January 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has appointed KPMG to conduct an immediate audit into the transaction between the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and Strategic Mobilization Ghana Ltd (SML).



A contract which was entered into to enhance revenue assurance in the downstream petroleum sector, the upstream petroleum production and minerals and metals resources value chain.



In a statement issued by the Director of Communication at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin indicated that the President also tasked KPMG to complete the assignment in two weeks, and submit appropriate recommendations to him.



The President has directed the Ministry of Finance and GRA to provide KPMG with whatever assistance they will require for conduct of the audit.



He further directed the Ministry of Finance and the Ghana Revenue Authority to suspend the performance of the contract, pending the submission of the audit report, including any payments presently envisaged under its terms.



