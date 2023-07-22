US$1m, €300K, GH¢350K saga: Cecilia Dapaah breaks silence

General News of Saturday, 22 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Cecilia Abena Dapaah, the Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, has responded to public remarks regarding a reported theft incident at her residence in Abelemkpe, which allegedly involves two house helps.



The government appointee in a brief statement issued on July 21, 2023, said she had taken notice of publications “suggesting that I own one million dollars, three hundred thousand euros and millions of cedis which have been stolen from my house.



“There are noticeable inconsistencies between what is being discussed in the public domain and the thrust of the original complaint on the matter.”



According to her, she is “taking steps to examine the origins of the inconsistencies and will provide a detailed response in the coming days.”



Background



Cecilia Abena Dapaah’s maids are before an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly stealing a million dollars and other sums in euros and Ghana cedis over a period of time during their stay in her employment.



The two identified in court documents as 18-year-old Patience Botwe (the first accused, A1) and 30-year-old unemployed Sarah Adjei (second accused, A2) are before the court along with three other accomplices.



The police investigator, Corporal Richard Anani, of the CID in his brief facts about the case stated the accused’s account of how they managed to steal the cash sums and other valuables including assorted clothing, perfumes and jewelry.



The brief facts read in part: “Sometime in June 2023, the complainants reported a theft of cash and some personal effects as indicated on the face of the charge sheet. Prior to that A1 who was a house help to the complainants was caught to have opened and entered the bedroom of the complainants with a duplicate key.



“A1 admitted the offence and mentioned A2 as her accomplice to the effect that, when they were working in the complainants’ house, she used to keep watch of the main gate for A2 to go into the complainants’ room to steal their money after which they share the spoil. A2 was subsequently arrested from her hideout in Budumburam a suburb of Kasoa for investigation. Investigation further disclosed that A2 used part of the stolen money to build a three bedroom self-contain house at Budumburam,” it added.







What the official charge sheet says



According to an official charge sheet from an Accra Circuit Court, the brazen thefts occurred at the couple's residence in Abelemkpe, a suburb of Accra, over a three-month period from July to October 2022.



The accused, identified as Patience and Sarah, are facing serious charges, including conspiracy to commit a crime and multiple counts of stealing involving staggering amounts of money.



Not only were monetary assets stolen, but the accused also allegedly made off with personal belongings of Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah, such as valuable clothes, handbags, perfumes, and jewelry. The stolen items amounted to a shocking value of GH¢95,000 and US$95,000.



Further accusations involved Patience acting alone in the theft of cultural treasures, including six pieces of Kente cloth worth GH¢90,000 and six sets of men's suits valued at US$3,000, which belonged to the minister's husband.



The court has also charged three additional individuals in connection with the thefts, revealing the complexity of the case.



The accused allegedly used the stolen funds to finance various properties and purchases, including renting a 3-bedroom apartment and a store in Tamale, buying vehicles, and funding other personal expenses.



The court has adjourned the case to August 2, 2023, while investigations continue.



BB/SARA