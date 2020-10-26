General News of Monday, 26 October 2020

Source: Peace FM

US$150 coronavirus testing fee at KIA reasonable - Anyidoho

Koku Anyidoho, Former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress

Former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho, has reacted to the $150 price for the COVID-19 test at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).



According to him, he had always criticised the fee until he travelled to Guinea and missed his flight because of the delay of the COVID-19 test, a situation he described as very uncomfortable.



His statement follows massive backlash and the subsequent presentation of a petition by a cross-section of Ghanaians to the government to reconsider the amount.



But, reacting to the development on his Twitter page, the Founder of the Atta Mills Institute, said though the $150 is high it can produce COVID results in less than 30 minutes.



He wrote: "Honestly, I was a critic of the $150 COVID test @ KIA till I travelled to Guinea; missed flights bcos COVID test results over there took days to be completed. $150 is high but if it can produce COVID results in less than 30 minutes; the time value of money becomes key."





