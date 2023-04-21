UPSA student videoed whipping two others mercilessly dismissed

General News of Friday, 21 April 2023

The female student of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), who was captured in viral videos bullying two other students with canes, has been dismissed from the school.



The dismissed student, Mabel Teye-Nomo, is said to have gone on the rampage over claims that the other students had gossiped about her.



The news of the dismissal was contained in a letter signed by the Registrar of UPSA, Dr Koryoe Anim-Wright, and dated April 19, 2023.



The statement said that Mabel Teye-Nomo is being dismissed under the Schedule G, Section 8.4 of the University’s Fundamental Regulation.



“Consequently, I have been directed by the Vice-Chancelor to inform you of your dismissal from the Charted Institute of Marketing, Ghana (CIMG) Access Course being run by the University.



“You are to hand over your keys to the hostel and the University’s student ID card in your possession to the appropriate University authorities,” it added.



Background:



In a video that went viral on April 06, 2023, Mabel was captured on video with a cane in hand, mercilessly whipping two other female students in one of the halls of the school.



She was said to have done so after she claimed the other two female students spread rumours about her on campus.



In one of the videos, Mabel asks a smallish girl (one of the two other females), "Where do you know me?" even as she whipped her with the cane.



The other video was captured inside one of the hostel rooms on the UPSA campus.



