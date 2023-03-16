UPSA commissions 1664-bed hostel

Regional News of Thursday, 16 March 2023

Source: nine 9

The University of Professional Studies Accra (UPSA) has commissioned a 1,664-bed hostel for university students. Located near the university campus, the facility is named after the Shin-Amon official residence, the designer of Ghana's national emblem.



At the inauguration of the 10-storey hostel building, UPSA Vice Chancellor Professor Abednego Feehi Okoe Amartey said the university had decided to name the facility in honor of Nii Amon Kotei. .



The facility, he explained, symbolizes the life journey of Amon Kotey, who worked in the mapping department of the Army Gold Coast Printing Office.



The Deputy Minister said that due to his outstanding service with the Royal West African Frontier Force, Amon Kotey was nominated by the colonial government and specially commissioned to design the national coat of arms.



"When it comes to naming this hostel,'s journey of life doesn't fit better with what this hostel stands for than Amonkotei,"



"We are proud to honor him by naming this hostel today," he added Professor Amartey', he stated.



Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's rector, in a speech read on his behalf, praised the university's management for their contribution to alleviating infrastructure deficiencies in the education sector.



He said the government has played its part by investing heavily in education, but he also relied on institutions such as UPSA and the private sector to partner.



He indicated, "This institution consistently expands and continuously improves its teaching, learning and accommodation offerings to provide his students with a memorable experience during their time at UPSA It's clear



"The President wanted more public universities to imitate this example by expanding their infrastructure without relying on the government. And I hope that this facility will be properly managed and maintained".



Hostel has modern facilities such as a recreation area, security system, surveillance cameras (CCTV), elevator, study room, junior common room (JCR), 2 his ATMs (ATM), fire extinguisher/pump, office, etc. are equipped with facilities. , TV room, laundry room, parking and other facilities.