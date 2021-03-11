Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 11 March 2021

Source: Atinka Online

UPSA: Two female students sexually assaulted

Two female students of the UPSA have been sexually assaulted

The Student Representative Council of the University for Professional Studies has asked the student body to be careful with movements in and off campus.



The caution comes after two female students of the University were allegedly raped by armed men.



A statement signed by SRC Chairman for UPSA SRC, Prince Nartey Wade, mentioned that the campus and routes around the University of Professional Studies- Accra (UPSA), were gradually becoming unsafe.



According to the statement, this rape incident is one of the many reports the SRC has received.



The statement also noted that thieves on motorcycles have been snatching monies, phones during the night.



“The SRC is therefore urging the student in “limiting physical cash” and to also limit the use of electronic gadget as they (SRC) are trying to provide security at vantage points to monitor, deter and deal with these crimes”, the statement added.



Read the full statement below:



