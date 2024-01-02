UPSA SRC: Kwarteng-Farouk administration makes waves in first 100 days as they deliver on student needs

Regional News of Tuesday, 2 January 2024

Source: Michael Ackon, Contributor

The Kwarteng-Farouk (2023/24) administration at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) SRC celebrated a major milestone on Sunday, 31st December 2023, marking their 100th day in office. The past three months have been characterized by a flurry of impactful initiatives aimed at revitalizing campus life and championing student welfare.



Guided by the ‘Abandindin’ vision, the administration has focused on long-term strategies and resilience-building efforts. President H.E Amoah Sarfo Kwarteng has prioritized transparency, accountability, and holistic student development, evident in the diverse projects undertaken across Advocacy, Academics, Welfare, and Sports.



Recognizing safety concerns on the UGBS-UPSA road, the SRC proactively engaged with authorities. Petitions to the Inspector-General of Police, relevant ministries, and road departments highlighted the need for improved security.



Their swift response included increased police patrols, upcoming police-community engagements, and a focus on self-defense classes for student safety. Damaged street lights, another concern raised in the petitions, are set to be promptly repaired.



The SRC remains committed to advocating for ongoing security measures, prioritizing the safety of all UPSA students.



The External Affairs Secretariat launched the "Free Driving Lessons Initiative," equipping students with valuable life skills beyond the classroom. The Women's Commission, meanwhile, tackled crucial societal issues through Breast Cancer Awareness campaigns, Entrepreneurship Skills Training, and robust activism against Gender-Based Violence.



In the academic realm, the Leadership Orientation Forum fostered leadership skills, while collaboration with GETFund for Scholarship Monitoring alleviated financial burdens, offering comprehensive student support.



The UPSA Sports Team's recent triumph in the Ashesi Varsity League showcased the power of teamwork and talent development through sports. Initiatives like the Special Ghana Card Registration further streamlined essential processes for students and staff.



The Kwarteng-Farouk administration's first 100 days have been a testament to their vision and dedication. With transformative initiatives and an unwavering commitment to student welfare, their journey promises a lasting legacy of progress and community-centric growth. Looking ahead, the administration plans to further its mission with career readiness workshops, mental health awareness campaigns, and infrastructural development projects.



"We are proud of what we have achieved in these first 100 days, but we know there is much more to do. We remain committed to working tirelessly for the benefit of all UPSA students," said H.E Kwarteng in a statement released by the SRC.