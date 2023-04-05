UPSA SRC Elections 2023: Kwarteng and Farouk victorious with 'Abandindin' campaign slogan

Regional News of Wednesday, 5 April 2023

Source: Michael Ackon

Amoah Sarfo Kwarteng and Umar Farouk have emerged victorious in the University of Professional Studies Accra (UPSA) SRC elections, buoyed by their locally resonant 'Abandindin' campaign theme. The election, which was held on March 31, 2023, saw the Kwarteng-Farouk duo's campaign draw significant attention for its unique and relatable message.



Announcing the election results, the Electoral Commission of the SRC revealed that Kwarteng and Farouk had received 2057 votes, representing 55.3% of the total valid votes cast, while their opponents Joshua Agbozo and Gifford Addison secured 1633 votes, representing 43.9% of the valid votes.



Kwarteng, who is the newly elected SRC President, explained that the AbanDindin campaign theme is rooted in Ghanaian culture. He stated that "Aban" is an Adinkrah symbol, while "Dindin" means unbreakable. The campaign theme represents unity, security, and protection in Akan culture, and it symbolizes the idea of coming together to form a safe and secure community. The campaign message clearly resonated with the UPSA student body, hence their triumph.



During the announcement of the election results, there was a remarkable moment of sportsmanship when the losing team, Joshua Agbozo and Gifford Addison, hugged and congratulated the winners, Amoah Sarfo Kwarteng and Umar Farouk. This gesture of unity and maturity was met with applause and admiration from the crowd, as it reflected the spirit of fair play and solidarity that should be upheld in all aspects of student politics.



Other positions were also contested, and the winners include Nihad Ibrahim Oases and Joycelyn Lassey as Women’s Commissioner, Emmnauella Akyemah Ntoni as Secretary, Abraham Tawiah as External Affairs, Aikins Agbesi as Financial Controller, Walter Siameh as Electoral Commissioner, Seth Kwabena Sarfo as Auditor, and Francis Yeboah Atiemo as Treasurer.



Kwarteng and Farouk's Abandindin campaign theme has now become a popular slogan among the student body, and their victory has been celebrated by their supporters, who have taken to social media to congratulate them in grand style.