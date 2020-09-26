Politics of Saturday, 26 September 2020

Source: Ghanaian Times

UPP's Gomoa-East parliamentary candidate promises massive development

Mr Emmanuel Otchere Kyle, aspiring member of parliament, Gomoa East Constituency.

Parliamentary candidate contesting on the ticket of the United Progressive Party (UPP) Mr Emmanuel Kyle Otchere in the Gomoa East constituency of the Central region has assured the constituents of massive development in the area when voted into power.



He said he Gomoa East constituency has been neglected in terms of development for long and it was time to vote for the UPP to experience was real development meant.



Speaking in an interview with the Ghanaian Times yesterday, the aspiring Member of Parliament (MP) revealed that he had embarked on a project of grading the bad community road links of the constituency, adding that the project which begun in Adade has already been extended to the millennium city.



“We have provided the Adade community with a befitting community park and graded some of the link roads in the area, we are now moving to the Millenium city where we have acquire a big virgin land to be transformed into a desirable community park.



So far the people are impressed and I hope I am given the opportunity come December 7 to do more. I am very passionate about this constituency because I live here and can feel their problems, unlike the incumbent MP, Mr Kojo Asemanyi who lives in East Legon in Accra and only shows up here during elections,” e added.



Touching on how he would reduce unemployment among the youth in the area when voted into power, Mr Otchere indicated that funds would be made available for interested person who wish to be trained in fashion design, engineering, masonery and plumbing among others, adding that scholarships would also be awarded to needy students.



He stressed on the significance of youth empowerment, saying “If the youth of the country are not empowered, then the future of the nation will be in danger.”



Describing some politicians as tricksters, the aspiring politician cautioned the youth against being used to promote violence as the nation prepares for the general elections.



He said “Be smart, do not fall for their tricks and ensure you vote for the UPP because we care about Ghana and would transform the nation massively.”





