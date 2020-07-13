General News of Monday, 13 July 2020

UPDN congratulates Adakabre as Akua Donkor’s running mate

Members of the United Press for Development Network (UPDN) have congratulated veteran journalist Mr Adakabre Frimpong Manso on his nomination as running mate of Ghana Freedom Party (GFP) for the December 2020 general polls.



UNDP said it believes Mr Adakabre Frimpong Manso has all the qualities to partner Madam Akua Donkor to vie for the highest office of the land.



“Mr. Frimpong Manso's values, ethics, credentials and achievements as a broadcaster, lawyer, transport manager among others in our opinion, will consolidate some positive strides for GFP in the upcoming general elections,” UNDP said in a statement.



The flagbearer of the GFP, Madam Akua Donkor chose Mr Frimpong Manso as her running mate last week.



Explaining the reason for her choice, Madam Donkor, the ace broadcaster played a huge role in making her famous when she launched her first presidential bid.



“Adakabre was the one who made me popular in Ghana when I decided to run for president so I have chosen him as my running mate,” she stated.



Mr Frimpong Manso has accepted Madam Akua Donkor’s nomination.



Confirming his acceptance on Accra-based Angel FM, the CEO of VIP Transport Company said Akua Donkor represents greater women empowerment in Ghana. Therefore, she needs coaching and direction to reach her targeted groups - market women, cocoa farmers, teachers and single mothers. He emphasised the need for a good communicator to spread the goodwill messages of Akua Donkor to the masses to win their trust and support.





