UPDATED: Nana Konadu withdraws from 2020 polls

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Party, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Party (NDP), Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, has pulled out of the 2020 Presidential elections, Kasapafmonline.com has gathered.



This comes barely 14 days to the December 7 general elections.



It’s believed that the last-minute consideration is linked to the demise of Konadu’s husband, ex-President Jerry John Rawlings who passed away two weeks ago.



Reports say the NDP leader has informed the EC of her decision.



Meanwhile, the party is scheduled to address a press conference later today.



Update:



Alhaji Mohammed Frimpong, the National Chairman of the National Democratic Party (NDP) has said Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings has not pulled out of the race.



At a press conference Monday afternoon, Mr. Frimpong urged the public to treat the report with the contempt it deserves.



He said: “We the executives in keeping with tradition have not approached this discussion with her, as we know and understand that she needs time and space to grief.



“We will like to inform the general public that our campaign is ongoing and our parliamentary candidates are out there canvassing for votes and our regional and constituency executives as well as supporters and sympathizers are still campaigning."



“It is our wish that she could gather the strength to lead our party. We intend not to glorify the wishes of our detractors.”





