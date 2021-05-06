UPDATE: Nana Damoah sacked from Energy Ministry, damning allegations drop

General News of Thursday, 6 May 2021

UPDATE: Emerging development indicates that contrary to earlier reports, Communications Director of the Energy Ministry, Nana Damoah was released by the outfit after he served his tenure aiding the Communications department. He has hence returned to the Petroleum Commission. This was contained in a statement from the Energy Ministry available to GhanaWeb.



Communications Director of the Energy Ministry Nana Damoah has been sacked from his position with a replacement named in his place. While it may appear a normal transition from one minister to another taking office and coming with his team, in the case of Nana Damoah, MyNewsGh.com has been made aware of a series of damning revelations that border on the conduct of his office as a public official.



Nana Damoah was appointed to the Ministry by former Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko. Nana Damoah is alleged to have been feeding information to his former boss.



Nana Damoah is not a stranger to controversies as months ago, a video of him in police custody emerged when he was being processed for cells. Nana Damoah, who was behind the police counter wearing a white T-shirt could be heard warning someone to stop taking videos of him.



The video circulating on social media also captures one of the officers threatening to beat Nana Damoah if he doesn’t stop misbehaving.



Obeng Fosu takes over



Mr. Kwasi Obeng-Fosu has assumed responsibility as the Public Relations Officer (PRO) at the Ministry of Energy to replace the sacked Nana Damoah under new Minister Matthew Opoku Prempeh.



He comes to his new position with years of experience in both information management and strategic communications.



Prior to taking up his new role at the Ministry, Mr Obeng-Ofosu was the deputy and became the substantive Public Relations Officer for the Ministry of Education with special responsibility in media engagement, planning and directing communications related activities at the ministry.



He was the Adentan Municipal Director of the Youth Employment Agency between 2017 and 2018.



Mr Obeng-Fosu holds a Bachelor of Arts Certificate in Communication, Public Relations and due to graduate with a Master of Arts Certificate in Development Communication this year from the Ghana Institute of Journalism. He also has a Diploma in Graphic Design communication and Office Application.



In addition, he holds a Bachelor of Education, Mathematics Certificate and Diploma in Basic Education from the University of Education Winneba.