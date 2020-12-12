General News of Saturday, 12 December 2020

Source: Michael Oberteye, Contributor

UNYA-GH congratulates President-elect Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The United Nations Youth Association – Ghana (UNYA-GH) has joined others around the country and the world to congratulate newly elected Ghana President, Nana Akufo-Addo and his Vice President-elect, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia as they win a nail-biting election.



On behalf of the Association, Country Head of the UNYA-GH, Lilian Sally Addo and Board Chairlady, H.E. Rev. Dr. Princess Ocansey



Thanking all political parties that partook in the polls, the youth association urged all sides to join hands with the president-elect in the interest of national development.



It however notified the government of its continued determination to pursue its cause for the ratification of the UN ILO Conventions to ensure Africans overseas were treated decently in their line of work.



“The UNYA-GH is delighted to continue to petition the Government of Ghana for the ratification of the UN ILO Conventions 189 and 190 for decent work without violence for African migrants overseas,” the group noted.



Find the full statement below:



CONGRATULATIONS TO THE PRESIDENT-ELECT, H.E NANA ADDO DANKWA AKUFO-ADDO



The UNYA-GH Congratulates Ghana's latest President-Elect, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on securing his second term as the incoming President of the Fourth Republic of Ghana 2021-2024. We pray to God for another four years of peace and unity in Ghana.



We take the opportunity to thank all contesting parties and wish to ask all hands to get on deck to support our President-Elect for the benefit of our nation Ghana and all its peoples.



The UNYA-GH is delighted to continue to petition the Government of Ghana for the ratification of the UN ILO Conventions 189 and 190 for decent work without violence for African migrants overseas- which President Nana Akufo-Addo has already promised the UNYA-GH during the UN75 celebrations that he will ratify.



Congrats, once again, to our President-Elect and to all Ghanaians! God bless our homeland Ghana!



SIGNED:



H.E. Rev. Dr. Princess Ocansey

Board Chairlady

Lilian Sally Addo

Country Head

