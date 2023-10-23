UNISFA GHANMED Level II Plus hospital holds breast cancer awareness and screening

Health News of Monday, 23 October 2023

Source: Ghana Armed Forces

The United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA), Ghana Medical Level II Plus Hospital (GHANMED 2) has held Breast Cancer Awareness and Screening Exercise on Wednesday 18 October, 2023 at the Force Headquarters in Abyei.



The exercise was part of GHANMED Level II Plus Hospital Civil Military Cooperation activities. As part of the exercise, the hospital organised route march, inauguration and lecture on breast cancer awareness. Some personnel from various Troop Contributing Countries (TCC), Staff of UNISFA and the locals in the Abyei box were also screened.



The Guest of Honour and Force Medical Advisor, Colonel Dr Rownok Anne in her address, admonished all to take breast cancer seriously, especially the women and ladies from the TCCs and the various communities. She seized them to take the opportunity to get examined since early detection saves lives.



The Commanding Officer GHANMED 2 Colonel Monte Nuamah Kutin, speaking at the inauguration said breast cancer is a malignancy that forms in the cells of breasts. Awareness and early detection of the disease through screening is very important, since the success of treatment is greatly enhanced when the disease is detected at the early stage.



Col Kutin, urged all to join in the fight against this dreadful disease that has brought suffering to individuals, families and communities. Together, they can make the dream of breast cancer becoming a preventable and more curable condition a reality.



He expressed his profound gratitude to the guest of honour and all present for gracing the occasion.