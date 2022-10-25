UNISFA GHANBATT 1 observes 77th UN Day with a flag-raising ceremony

General News of Tuesday, 25 October 2022

Source: Captain Edward Senanu Akakpo, Contributor

Ghana’s first battalion deployed with the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) on Monday 24 October 2022 observed the 77th UN Day with a flag raising ceremony. This was carried out at Athony Company Operating Base, the Headquarters of the Ghana Battalion (GHANBATT).



As part of activities to mark the day, GHANBATT had a parade with a solemn UN flag hoisting ceremony to affirm Ghana's continuous support for the global organisation and international peace and security.



Delivering the keynote address for the occasion, Lt Col Eric Aboagye Tieku, Commanding Officer of GHANBATT and Sector South Commander, reiterated the values espoused by the Charter of the United Nations and emphasized the need to attain sustainable peace and security throughout the world.



He bemoaned the changing nature of conflicts including the sophistication in weaponry, complexity in evolving conflicts, terrorism, and the difficult environments in which peacekeepers operate.



He called on the Mission leadership to strive towards the determination of attainment of the final status of Abyei and the imperative to end extreme poverty, reduce inequalities, attain the Sustainable Development Goals, and safeguarding our environment from wanton destruction.



He recalled Ghana’s continuous support and participation in peacekeeping operations and the deployment of UNISFA GHANBATT to support the transition of the mission from a single Troop Contributing Country to a multinational Force. He indicated that GHANBATT will continue to perform its assigned tasks towards the fulfillment of UNISFA’s mandate



Lt Col Aboagye Tieku further called on the Battalion to remain professional, poised and resolute in their response to incidents across Sector South. He encouraged troops to continue working harder and remain committed under the collective banner of UNISFA to bring lasting peace to the people of Abyei.



The flag-hoisting ceremony was followed by donation of assorted items by the GHANBATT Female Engagement Team to the women of Kadhian community.



The Battalion donated 50 umbrellas, 100 school bags, 150 pairs of ladies’ sandals, 2 boxes of shea butter and 200 pieces of plastic bowls to women in the Kadhian community. The donation was aimed at supporting the women and to enhance the Units effort in wining hearts and minds of the locals.



The women were so grateful to GHANBATT for the donation and requested that same gesture be replicated in other communities to support their fellow women.



The last GHANBATT activity to mark the UN Day was a football match organised between GHANBATT personnel in Tajalie and the locals of the neigbouring communities. The game ended with the donation of football jerseys to the locals who were very exited and grateful to GHANBATT for the gesture.