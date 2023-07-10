UNISFA GH1 supports family of late Sgt Acquah Gilbert

Religion of Monday, 10 July 2023

Source: Captain ES Akakpo

The First Ghanaian Battalion to serve with the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) UNISFA GH1 on Thursday, 6 July 2023 donated a sum of USD$5,000 to assist and support the family of the late Sgt Acquah Gilbert who served on the Battalion before his demise early this year. The amount was contributed by officers, men and women of the Battalion to create an endowment fund for the children the late soldier.



The Commanding Officer, UNISFA GH1, Colonel Eric Aboagye Tieku expressed the deepest condolences of the Unit to the family and paid glowing tribute to the late Sgt Acquah. He described Sgt Acquah Gilbert as a hard-working and dedicated professional who paid the ultimate price in the service of humanity.



According to Colonel Aboagye Tieku, the valuable services provided by the late soldier indeed compelled his colleagues at the Company level to initiate a fund to support his family back home. This eventually culminated into an endowment fund by the Battalion. He stated that, the donation was as a symbol of honour and recognition for late Sgt Acquah Gilbert's dedication and service to the Battalion.



As part of the event, Colonel Aboagye Tieku also handed over Sgt Acquah’s United Nation’s medal to his little son. He explained that the medal will serve as a lasting tribute to the late Sergeant's commitment to duty.







