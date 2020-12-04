Health News of Friday, 4 December 2020

Source: GNA

UNICEF presents US$40,000 to Ghana Health Service to fight coronavirus

UNICEF has supported Ghana's coronavirus fight

The United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) on Thursday donated medical items worth $40,000.00 to the Ghana Health Service (GHS) to help curb the spread and fight to end the COVID-19 pandemic.



The items included 20 oxygen concentrators, 20 non-heated reusable humidifier bottle, and 2,000 oxygen nasal prongs for adults, 2,000 oxygen nasal prongs for children, and 2,000 oxygen nasal prongs.



The rest are 20 flow splitters for oxygen concentrator, 20 pulse portable oximeters, 20 pulse oximeters spot check, 280 tubings, 20 surge protector and 20 voltage stabilizer.



Madam Anne-Claire Dufay, UNICEF Representative in Ghana, said the organization supported the government’s strategy on prevention, testing, tracing and treating persons during the pandemic.



She said UNICEF supported the Public Health Reference Labs in Tamale, Kumasi, and Sekondi to strengthen the testing capacity in the country, adding that, 27,045 individuals from eight regions had benefited through expanded access to testing.



“To decentralize and strengthen the testing capacity in the country, UNICEF has supported the Tamale, Kumasi, and Sekondi Public Health Reference Labs,” she said.



Madam Dufay said the fund had also deployed over 1,000 pedal-operated handwashing facilities to health facilities across six regions in the country.



The fund also trained 6,000 health care providers in efficient Infection, Prevention and Control (IPC) practices to ensure the continuity of health services.



She said the provision of oxygen concentrators was critical and would strengthen the oxygen therapy capacity to help treat patients who may have acute respiratory difficulties.



She said UNICEF had also worked with the World Health Organization (WHO) and other partners to develop guidelines on how to maintain essential services on maternal, child health, and nutrition during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Madam Dufay applauded the government for its continued efforts to contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus since March.



Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, Director-General, GHS thanked UNICEF for being very supportive since the onset of the pandemic in Ghana. He thanked UNICEF for contributing to the development of the GHS Business Continuity Plan to render efficient and uninterrupted services to patients while fighting the pandemic.



The GHS Director-General said the items would be distributed to health facilities in Kumasi, Ga East, and health centres in Dodowa, Pantang and across the country and advised the public to observe the coronavirus prevention protocols.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.