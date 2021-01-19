General News of Tuesday, 19 January 2021

Source: Hot FM

UNICEF donates relief items to basic schools in Greater Accra region

As part of "My First Day at school Event", UNICEF has donated learning materials, Veronica buckets, hand sanitisers, soaps and tissue to some selected basic schools in the Greater Accra region.



The purpose of the tour was to engage new entrants who are being enrolled in schools to begin the 2020/2021 academic year. The Deputy Director-General of Ghana Education Service (GES), Mr Anthony Boateng together with Director-General of Ghana Health Service, Dr Patrick Kuma Aboagye, Staff from UNICEF and Ghana Education Service interacted with teachers and school authorities and urged them to impart positive attitudes onto the pupils.



The Deputy Director-General of Ghana Education Service, Mr Anthony Boateng appealed to the parents and guardians to educate in Covid 19 safety protocols and also ensure their children are wearing face masks.



According to him, the parents should get a nose mask for their children because government ones have been delayed but he assures the parents to release it as soon as possible.



The Director-General of Ghana Health Service, Dr Patrick Kuma Aboagye explained that they have sent Health workers to check the upcoming children temperature, height, eyesight, mid-upper arm circumference, earing, etc to examine their general body.



He, therefore, urged the teachers to guide the upcoming ones to observe the Covid-19 safety protocols as school reopened.