UNICEF, World Vision donate PPEs to Sanitation Ministry

The UNICEF Ghana and the World Vision Ghana on Wednesday donated Personal Protective Equipment to the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources to support in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.



The items were head cups, gloves, plastic aprons, gumboots, goggles, face masks, boxes of hand sanitizers, tissues, gallons of liquid soap, overall suits, waste bins, and body bags.



Madam Anne Claire Dufay, the Country Director of UNICEF making the presentation on behalf of the organization said the gesture was to assist the government in its effort to combat the COVID-19.



She gave the assurance that the UNICEF would continue to maintain the cordial relationship with the Ministry by supporting it to curb the spread of diseases in the country.



Madam Mercy Nuleyan, the Director of Finance and Support Services of the World Vision Ghana said the organization looked forward to deepening collaboration with the Ministry and other institutions to help mitigate the effect of the pandemic and to protect the lives of the people.



Madam Cecilia Dapaah, the Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources who received the items expressed gratitude to UNICEF, the World Vision, and other institutions for supporting the government.



She said the Ministry was putting in every effort to ensure that the COVID-19, cholera and other communicable diseases were eliminated in the society.



Madam Dapaah said the government was committed to combating the coronavirus and assured the donors that the items would be put to good use for the benefit of the citizenry while embarking on vigorous and sustainable health education to ensure that the safety protocols of the COVID-19 were adhered to.





