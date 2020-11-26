Health News of Thursday, 26 November 2020

UNFPA-Ghana holds health outreach program in Accra

The United Nations Fund for Population Activities, Ghana, has held a health outreach program in Agbobloshie and Old Fadama in the Greater Accra Region to educate residents on the need to practice safe sex.



Participants were also screened for various sexually transmitted diseases including Hepatitis B and HIV/AIDS.



The team was UNFPA also checked the blood pressure level of participants as well as provided consultation on family planning.



Speaking to UniversNews, Assistant Programs Officer of the outreach, Madam Abigail Edem Honu, said that the UNFPA was committed to providing health services to residents in deprived communities.



She explained that it was her outfit’s small way of ensuring that residents in deprived areas are appropriately during the COVID-19 pandemic.



"Today UNFPA have come to the Abobloshie and old Fadama areas in Accra to provide health screening for them, we know that some of them do not have the means to have themselves screened in hospitals and clinics, that is why UNFPA in collaboration with other UN agencies have collaborated to provide free health screening and family planning services to the deprived areas in Accra," she said.



UNFPA- Ghana is a united and sexual and reproductive health agency aimed at achieving universal access to sexual and reproductive health, promoting the cause of family planning in Ghana.

