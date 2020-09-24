Health News of Thursday, 24 September 2020

UNDP, ICC, others join forces to help communities fight Coronavirus

The initiative is a response to corporate calls to action for private sector leaders

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the United Nations Global Compact (UN Global Compact) and the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC), have joined forces with new partners to help share vital information to local communities in aim of recovering better from the coronavirus pandemic.



Deutsche Post DHL Group, Microsoft Corporation and the PwC network (“PwC”) are joining the United Nations to bring hope and to call for action against the COVID-19 pandemic which forms part of the COVID-19 Private Sector Global Facility, a global initiative and collaboration bringing together public and private sector partners.



The initiative is a response to corporate calls to action for private sector leaders and governments to work together to address the negative impacts of the coronavirus pandemic. The initiative has been established to better coordinate their responses, helping to ensure stimulus efforts flow into the real economy.



The initiative was announced at the SDG Business Forum during the UN General Assembly, the largest and most inclusive UN convening of private sector leaders.



Launched under the motto “Recover Better Together”, the timing of the initiative has special importance, marking the commemoration of some important UN-related milestones: the 75th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations; the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the Global Compact; and the Centenary of ICC’s founding after WWI at a time when multilateralism is facing the greatest challenge of its generation.



“Results from our recent COVID-19 Business Tracker survey suggested that the pandemic had great impacts on Ghanaian businesses, forcing many firms to cut costs by reducing staff hours, lowering wages, and even laying off workers. Ghana’s selection to be one of the initial four countries to benefit from the partnership is great news for us as we believe this will complement ongoing efforts to support businesses to build back better” Silke Hollander, Deputy Resident Representative of UNDP Ghana revealed.



The COVID-19 Private Sector Global Facility project will focus on the countries of Colombia, Ghana, the Philippines and Turkey. Both the geographical scope and participating partners will expand as the Global Facility develops.



“Solidarity to ‘Recover Better Together’ can boost our collective efforts not only to cope with the crisis but overcome it. UNDP’s footprint across some 170 countries and territories, combined with the UN Global Compact’s network of more than 10,000 companies and 68 Local Networks around the world, and the International Chamber of Commerce’s network of over 45 million companies, multiplies our collective capacity and potential. The Facility is the first of its kind – designed to join forces across public and private sectors to serve humanity in an imperative moment,” said UNDP Administrator, Mr. Achim Steiner.





