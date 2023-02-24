UN resolution demanding end to Ukraine war: Ghana votes against Russia again

General News of Friday, 24 February 2023

Ghana voted in favour of a United Nations General Assembly resolution demanding that Russia leaves Ukraine, where it has in the last year waged a war against Kiev’s plan at the time to join the Euro-military bloc, NATO.



Ghana was one of 141 nations that voted 'IN FAVOUR' of the resolution with 7 countries voting against and 32 'ABSTENTION.'



A UN statement after the vote read: "The results were 141 Member States in favour and seven against - Belarus, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Eritrea, Mali, Nicaragua, Russia and Syria. Among the 32 abstentions were China, India and Pakistan.



By the terms of the 11-paragraph resolution, the Assembly reiterated its demand that Russia “immediately, completely and unconditionally withdraw all of its military forces from the territory of Ukraine and called for a cessation of hostilities.”



The YES vote is consistent with Ghana's position that Russia must end the war it started on February 24, 2022 and to respect all territorial arrangements that existed prior to the commencement of hostilities.



Ghana in October 2022 voted against Russian annexation of three Ukrainian territories. It was the second pro-Ukraine resolution Ghana has backed. The earlier one was in March, weeks after the war started, with Ghana voting to condemn Russian aggression on Ukraine.



Akufo-Addo explains vote against Russia in October 2022



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo recently explained why Ghana voted against Russia in a United Nations General Assembly resolution in October 2022.



The vote condemned Russia's annexation of three Ukrainian regions months after Moscow launched an onslaught on Kiev.



“This is something I need to put on record,” President Akufo-Addo stated whiles speaking with a German delegation led by Svenja Schulze, German Federal Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development.



Akufo-Addo said that Ghana, for good reason led the independence fight in Africa, because of a historic position of being against great power domination of the affairs of the world.



That was the basis on which Ghana joined over 130 other nations to vote against Russia, “and it is a position we will continue to hold. Great powers trampling on small nations is not something that we welcome. Within our modest means we will register our disapproval of that.”



The war on Ukraine clocks a year today (February 24) with allies of Ukraine especially the United States promising to stand by them in the fight to resist Russia.









The UN General Assembly adopted a resolution that demands #Russia leave #Ukraine.



In favour: 141



Against: 7



Abstentions: 32 pic.twitter.com/WnEoRp94kx — UN News (@UN_News_Centre) February 23, 2023

